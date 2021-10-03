What’s up Clarksburg: Local events calendar

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksburg:

Kidding Around Yoga Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Kidding around Yoga is a fun exercise to get your heart pumping and teaches you how to have peace within yourself. Kidding Around Yoga is every Friday at 4:00 - 4:45 for ages 5-12 years. Yoga mats...

Celebrate Recovery Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Celebrate Recovery has returned to in-person meetings at Clarksburg Baptist on Tuesdays at 6:30. Please note, for the time being, this is for adults only. No children or youth programs will be...

Davisson Brothers at Bel Meadows Semi-acoustic Clarksburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: County Route 20/19, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Join the Davisson Brothers for a Fall Fest celebration semi acoustic performance on the outdoor patio around the fire pits. $15 ADV/$20 DOS

StudentLife Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Our Student Life programs exist to provide a space for middle and high school students to belong, find community with God and with each other, and to be changed completely by saturating themselves...

Ladies LifeGroup Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Starting September 2, our Ladies LifeGroup will be meeting each Thursday at 6 PM in the Green Room (in the Monroe Building). The group will be studying Sermon on the Mount by Jen Wilkin. To sign...