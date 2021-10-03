CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

What’s up Clarksburg: Local events calendar

Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 6 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarksburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9w6D_0cFqh0PC00

Kidding Around Yoga

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Kidding around Yoga is a fun exercise to get your heart pumping and teaches you how to have peace within yourself. Kidding Around Yoga is every Friday at 4:00 - 4:45 for ages 5-12 years. Yoga mats...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcXkJ_0cFqh0PC00

Celebrate Recovery

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Celebrate Recovery has returned to in-person meetings at Clarksburg Baptist on Tuesdays at 6:30. Please note, for the time being, this is for adults only. No children or youth programs will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kxoxn_0cFqh0PC00

Davisson Brothers at Bel Meadows Semi-acoustic

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: County Route 20/19, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Join the Davisson Brothers for a Fall Fest celebration semi acoustic performance on the outdoor patio around the fire pits. $15 ADV/$20 DOS

Learn More

StudentLife

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Our Student Life programs exist to provide a space for middle and high school students to belong, find community with God and with each other, and to be changed completely by saturating themselves...

Learn More

Ladies LifeGroup

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Starting September 2, our Ladies LifeGroup will be meeting each Thursday at 6 PM in the Green Room (in the Monroe Building). The group will be studying Sermon on the Mount by Jen Wilkin. To sign...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Youth Programs#Exercise#No Children#Wv Celebrate Recovery#Clarksburg Baptist#County Route 20 19#Wv 26301
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg, WV
142
Followers
288
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy