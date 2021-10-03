CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Events on the Kingsville calendar

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingsville:

Kingsville Main Street Wine Walk

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Join us for our Monthly Main Street Wine Walks! Registration begins at noon at both the Train Depot and 328 E. Kleberg Avenue. Sipping starts at 2 p.m. Passports can be picked up in advance at the...

32-2A Cross Country Championships

Premont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Cross Country You may also like the following events from Endurance Splits

US Border Patrol Kingsville

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2422 E Carlos Truan Blvd, Kingsville, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3tFvGy8 to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

PTO Monthly Meeting

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Come to the third PTO meeting of the 2021-2022 school year! Our Virtual Fall Festival items will be discussed and you will earn one hour for your Parent Volunteer Hour sheet! We have some great...

Butterfly Blitz

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 Santiago Park Lane, Kingsville, TX

Kingsville is a proud Monarch City USA member, and to celebrate, we're hosting a Butterfly Blitz October 1st through the 3rd! Here's what's happening each day: Friday, October 1st: - Book a...

