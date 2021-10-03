Events on the Kingsville calendar
(KINGSVILLE, TX) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingsville:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Join us for our Monthly Main Street Wine Walks! Registration begins at noon at both the Train Depot and 328 E. Kleberg Avenue. Sipping starts at 2 p.m. Passports can be picked up in advance at the...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Cross Country You may also like the following events from Endurance Splits
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 2422 E Carlos Truan Blvd, Kingsville, TX
Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3tFvGy8 to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Come to the third PTO meeting of the 2021-2022 school year! Our Virtual Fall Festival items will be discussed and you will earn one hour for your Parent Volunteer Hour sheet! We have some great...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 501 Santiago Park Lane, Kingsville, TX
Kingsville is a proud Monarch City USA member, and to celebrate, we're hosting a Butterfly Blitz October 1st through the 3rd! Here's what's happening each day: Friday, October 1st: - Book a...
Comments / 0