Coming soon: Dodge City events

(DODGE CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Dodge City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodge City:

DC3 Foundation - Play It Forward - Gala & Auction Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2501 N 14th Ave, Dodge City, KS

ROLL THE DICE and take your CHANCE at this year's DC3 Foundation Gala & Auction! Online bidding will begin on October 31, 2021, concluding on November 6, 2021. LIVE and IN-PERSON event will be...

FARM * HOME * BARNS * AUCTION in ENSIGN, KANSAS Ensign, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION * 7R Farm Company Inc.159+/- ACRE FARM * BARNS * BRICK HOME * CATTLE GRAZING CRO...

Rollerskating at United Wireless Arena Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

October 9th skating: 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm 5:15 pm - 7:15 pm 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm United Wireless Arena is excited to be hosting 2-hour roller skating sessions on the arena floor where up to 150 skaters...

Brother Jason and Brandi Page Revival Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Revival at Living Waters Pentecostal Holiness Church 800 Ave B in Dodge City Ks. October 8-10, 2021. We would like to welcome Brother Jason and Sis Brandi Page from Henryetta Ok. Friday and...

Chamber Coffee - Boot Hill Museum Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City, KS

Join us for Chamber Coffee at Boot Hill Museum Network with business professionals in your community. This event is open to everyone, including non-members. Stop by for a chance to win a door...