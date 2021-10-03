CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

What’s up Marion: Local events calendar

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 6 days ago

(MARION, NC) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0NjS_0cFqgxhz00

2021 Boat-In Camping Trip

Nebo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 7321 NC-126, Nebo, NC

All Scouts are invited for this one-of-a-kind camping trip. We will be camping in a secluded area that is accessible only by boat. We will be camping at the Long Arm Peninsula Boat-In Camping Area...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWpMU_0cFqgxhz00

Quiz Night Marion

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 25 Brown Dr, Marion, NC

Round up a team of six people or less and come test your collective knowledge. This general trivia has something for everyone, including those who claim trivia is not their thing! Quiz Night is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1O5f_0cFqgxhz00

Pisgah 26.2 Adventure Race

Nebo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Pisgah 26.2 Adventure Race takes place October 23, 2021 in Nebo, North Carolina. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zc51X_0cFqgxhz00

Fantømex and The Smoky Mountain Sirens

Nebo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6751 NC-126, Nebo, NC

Come rock out at the Whippoorwill farm with these two amazing WNC bands! ---- Fantømex are a WNC indie punk, post-hardcore band, who thoroughly enjoy rocking out. https://fantomex.bandcamp.com...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEfDy_0cFqgxhz00

Gentle Flow -All Levels Yoga

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 364 US-70 Ste 3, Marion, NC

Wednesdays at 10 AM we offer an All level - Gentle Flow Yoga Class. It's a great way to step into yoga or ease into a new wellness practice. Yoga classes are $10. Mats, blocks, straps and bolsters...

