Norfolk calendar: Coming events

(NORFOLK, NE) Live events are coming to Norfolk.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norfolk area:

Family Tree – Painting Class Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 311 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Make it a girls night with this painting class at Revitalized Studio in downtown Norfolk. Paint this adorable Family Tree on a window pane, great as a gift or to put in your own home! (It is done...

Norfolk Public Library Thursday Storytime Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect Ave, Norfolk, NE

Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1900 Maple Ave, Norfolk, NE

Join us for the 2021 Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Last year, participants like you showed us that nothing can stop our efforts to strengthen the fight to #ENDALZ! We’re moving...

Halloween Magic Show Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect Ave, Norfolk, NE

A fun FREE magic show for the whole family. Trick or treat bags will be available for children. Costumes are encouraged but not required.



Harvest Trio Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

What a way to start the fall season than with this beautiful pumpkin trio! You start off with the shape and then you get to create your own pumpkins! (19 inches before the stem) $40 per person...