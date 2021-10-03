CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Ada calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 124 S Rennie Ave, Ada, OK

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

3rd Annual Amazing Race Youth Activity

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 12800 County Rd 3570, Ada, OK

YOU DONT WANT TO MISS THIS YOUTH ACTIVITY! Inspired by the Reality TV Show "The Amazing Race" you will make your way through Detours, Road Blocks and Pit-Stops completing wild activities and...

Online Services

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 15791 OK-1, Ada, OK

Join us each Sunday at 10:45 am for our online service. It is our effort to provide you a way to stay connected to Covenant Church in this time of quarantine and social distancing. Even though our...

Steer Commander Team Roping

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1710 N Broadway Ave d, Ada, OK

Steer Commander Team Roping is on Facebook. To connect with Steer Commander Team Roping, join Facebook today.

Puppy Training Class

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 W 33rd St, Ada, OK

Learn how to communicate with your dog in a way they understand. These classes are for basic commands. Learn how to train your dog to sit, stay, down, leave it, wait, heel, and walking on a leash...

IN THIS ARTICLE
