CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, WI

Watertown events calendar

Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 6 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watertown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knHF8_0cFqgu3o00

Boos and Brews Halloween Pub Crawl

Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 East Main Street, Watertown, WI 53094

Join yes! Watertown for some fall fun at our first-ever Boos & Brews Halloween Pub Crawl on October 23, 2021, from 6:00-10:00 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHk9i_0cFqgu3o00

Halloween Bash with Michael Scott

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Join us for a spooky celebration and costume contest on Saturday, October 30th! Music by Michael Scott and the boys! Drink specials and prizes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vfk5_0cFqgu3o00

Watertown Farmers Market

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

Join in on Tuesdays to enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of the Watertown Farmers Market. 2021 Watertown Farmers Market Update The 2021 season of … Watertown Farmers Market Read More »

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nk4Yj_0cFqgu3o00

Pumpkin Palooza

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 519 E Main St, Watertown, WI

Pumpkin Palooza will be held in historic downtown Watertown on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A full schedule of events will be released soon, but mark for your calendar for the Main Street...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgVuF_0cFqgu3o00

Little University Storytime... Outside!

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 100 S Water St, Watertown, WI

Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime... Outside! We will have storytime on the Library Lawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10am from September 14th through October 29th. It will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Watertown, WI
Government
City
Watertown, WI
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Live Events#Library#Wi 53094#Sun Oct 10#Wi Pumpkin Palooza#Wi Join Miss
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Watertown Daily

Watertown Daily

Watertown, WI
46
Followers
274
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy