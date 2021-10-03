Watertown events calendar

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watertown:

Boos and Brews Halloween Pub Crawl Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 East Main Street, Watertown, WI 53094

Join yes! Watertown for some fall fun at our first-ever Boos & Brews Halloween Pub Crawl on October 23, 2021, from 6:00-10:00 PM.

Halloween Bash with Michael Scott Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Join us for a spooky celebration and costume contest on Saturday, October 30th! Music by Michael Scott and the boys! Drink specials and prizes!

Watertown Farmers Market Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

Join in on Tuesdays to enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of the Watertown Farmers Market. 2021 Watertown Farmers Market Update The 2021 season of … Watertown Farmers Market Read More »

Pumpkin Palooza Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 519 E Main St, Watertown, WI

Pumpkin Palooza will be held in historic downtown Watertown on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A full schedule of events will be released soon, but mark for your calendar for the Main Street...

Little University Storytime... Outside! Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 100 S Water St, Watertown, WI

Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime... Outside! We will have storytime on the Library Lawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10am from September 14th through October 29th. It will...