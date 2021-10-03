Events on the Dayton calendar

(DAYTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dayton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dayton:

John Ramirez Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 12319 TX-146, Mont Belvieu, TX

This is one POWERHOUSE speaker that you don't want to miss! There will be two services, one at 10:45AM and another at 7PM. Kingdom Kids Nursery is provided for both services but Hillside Kids will...

Holiday Open House 2021 Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween! You are invited to our annual Holiday Open House! It is a come and go event all day long. So stop by when you can!! We will have great Food, fellowship...

Bags & Brews - Networking Event Dayton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 801 S Cleveland St, Dayton, TX

Please join us for our first annual Cornhole Networking Event, Bags & Brews! This event will be going on during the Dayton Trade Days at the Community Center. Event Details: - This is a BYOB event...

Family Sunday Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 12319 TX-146, Mont Belvieu, TX

At Hillside, we believe in the importance of attending church TOGETHER and raising up the next generation. That's why we have Family Sunday, where the children join us in the main service to learn...

Financial Workshop Mont Belvieu, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9627 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX

Come learn budgeting & Be Debt Free. Learn how to communicate finances with your spouse. Learn to leave a legacy for generations. Topics included: -Power of WHY? -Tithe & Giving Back -No to Debt...