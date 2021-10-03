Coming soon: Culpeper events
(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Culpeper area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper, VA
Fall is the time for wreaths, let’s be unique this year and make a wreath with lavender grown right here in Culpeper! Mary Seek will take you on a tour of Seek Lavender Farm and discuss lavender ...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701
Designed to provide well trained citizens with the tools necessary to prevail in all aspects of a lethal force encounter
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 16358 Competition Dr, Culpeper, VA
***Open to ages 2 - 12 years old ***Registration Required: $5.00 per participant Come join the Parks & Recreation staff & volunteer for a fun night of candy hunting and a costume contest. The...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM
Address: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, VA 22701
COMPETITION and PRIZES with all of your favorite brigands and ne'er-do-well's from all over before winter sets in with one last fall party!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701
Americans are in love with their cars, and many of us spend hours every day in our vehicles interacting with society at 60 MPH.
