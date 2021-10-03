CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Coming soon: Culpeper events

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 6 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Culpeper area:

Lavender Wreath Making & Lavender Farm Tour

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper, VA

Fall is the time for wreaths, let’s be unique this year and make a wreath with lavender grown right here in Culpeper! Mary Seek will take you on a tour of Seek Lavender Farm and discuss lavender ...

Hardwired Tactics 1st Responder Pistol

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701

Designed to provide well trained citizens with the tools necessary to prevail in all aspects of a lethal force encounter

Moonlight Halloween Candy Hunt

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 16358 Competition Dr, Culpeper, VA

***Open to ages 2 - 12 years old ***Registration Required: $5.00 per participant Come join the Parks & Recreation staff & volunteer for a fun night of candy hunting and a costume contest. The...

Brigands Ball 2021

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

COMPETITION and PRIZES with all of your favorite brigands and ne'er-do-well's from all over before winter sets in with one last fall party!

Concealed Carry: Vehicle Environment Skills

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701

Americans are in love with their cars, and many of us spend hours every day in our vehicles interacting with society at 60 MPH.

