Coming soon: Culpeper events

Lavender Wreath Making & Lavender Farm Tour Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 15528 Bradford Rd, Culpeper, VA

Fall is the time for wreaths, let’s be unique this year and make a wreath with lavender grown right here in Culpeper! Mary Seek will take you on a tour of Seek Lavender Farm and discuss lavender ...

Hardwired Tactics 1st Responder Pistol Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701

Designed to provide well trained citizens with the tools necessary to prevail in all aspects of a lethal force encounter

Moonlight Halloween Candy Hunt Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 16358 Competition Dr, Culpeper, VA

***Open to ages 2 - 12 years old ***Registration Required: $5.00 per participant Come join the Parks & Recreation staff & volunteer for a fun night of candy hunting and a costume contest. The...

Brigands Ball 2021 Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, VA 22701

COMPETITION and PRIZES with all of your favorite brigands and ne'er-do-well's from all over before winter sets in with one last fall party!

Concealed Carry: Vehicle Environment Skills Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 11113 James Monroe, Culpeper, VA 22701

Americans are in love with their cars, and many of us spend hours every day in our vehicles interacting with society at 60 MPH.