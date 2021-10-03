Hobart events calendar
(HOBART, IN) Hobart is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hobart area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Come join us for the ultimate Halloween Party featuring Hairbangers Ball!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Echoes of Pompeii return to Hobart Art Theater for a night of Pink Floyd classics!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM
Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342
Start off the Christmas Holiday by making a candy house out of graham crackers and candy! Completely edible creation and fun to do!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Kashmir returns to The Hobart Art Theater for a night of Led Zeppelin nostalgia!
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342
Beginner cookie decorating class. You will learn several techniques for decorating cookies You will take home at least a dozen cookies.
