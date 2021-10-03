Hobart events calendar

(HOBART, IN) Hobart is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobart area:

Hairbangers Ball Halloween Bash w/Fatal Order Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Come join us for the ultimate Halloween Party featuring Hairbangers Ball!

ECHOES OF POMPEII - A TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Echoes of Pompeii return to Hobart Art Theater for a night of Pink Floyd classics!

Make A Graham Cracker Candy House Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Start off the Christmas Holiday by making a candy house out of graham crackers and candy! Completely edible creation and fun to do!

KASHMIR (A Tribute to Led Zeppelin) Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Kashmir returns to The Hobart Art Theater for a night of Led Zeppelin nostalgia!

Christmas Cookie Decorating Class Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Beginner cookie decorating class. You will learn several techniques for decorating cookies You will take home at least a dozen cookies.