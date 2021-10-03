CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Hobart events calendar

Hobart Updates
Hobart Updates
 6 days ago

(HOBART, IN) Hobart is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobart area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344jA2_0cFqgrPd00

Hairbangers Ball Halloween Bash w/Fatal Order

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Come join us for the ultimate Halloween Party featuring Hairbangers Ball!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izgjI_0cFqgrPd00

ECHOES OF POMPEII - A TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Echoes of Pompeii return to Hobart Art Theater for a night of Pink Floyd classics!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Owiek_0cFqgrPd00

Make A Graham Cracker Candy House

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Start off the Christmas Holiday by making a candy house out of graham crackers and candy! Completely edible creation and fun to do!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfOcs_0cFqgrPd00

KASHMIR (A Tribute to Led Zeppelin)

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Kashmir returns to The Hobart Art Theater for a night of Led Zeppelin nostalgia!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpG0r_0cFqgrPd00

Christmas Cookie Decorating Class

Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 3530 Michigan St, Hobart, IN 46342

Beginner cookie decorating class. You will learn several techniques for decorating cookies You will take home at least a dozen cookies.

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Hobart Updates

Hobart Updates

Hobart, IN
With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

