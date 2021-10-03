CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moss Point, MS

Events on the Moss Point calendar

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) Live events are lining up on the Moss Point calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moss Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9xj1_0cFqgqWu00

Third Annual Cookies with Santa

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:45 PM

Address: 12655 Mississippi 57, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us for our Third Annual Cookies with Santa charity event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nDP4_0cFqgqWu00

3rd Annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4913 Weems St, Moss Point, MS

3rd Annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1DxI_0cFqgqWu00

Glass Blowing - Create Your Own Pumpkin at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 5107 Arthur St, Moss Point, MS

For this class you will be creating your own blown glass pumpkin, while enjoying the beautiful scenery at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point, MS! Choose a time slot to work and come...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH5TH_0cFqgqWu00

The Perrys

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 13602 MS-613, Moss Point, MS

ABOUT THE PERRYS If you have ever seen The Perrys in concert, you have undoubtedly sensed the power and conviction with which they sing. From the high-octane, hand-clappi...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkhyY_0cFqgqWu00

MID-WEEK WORSHIP SERVICE 6 PM

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 14701 Lily Orchard Rd, Moss Point, MS

Need a mid-week pick-me-up? Join us for this fun, refueling service on Tuesday nights at 6 PM. Feast on the Word of God and enjoy the fellowship!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moss Point, MS
Government
City
Vancleave, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Moss Point, MS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Santa
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
85
Followers
256
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy