Events on the Moss Point calendar

(MOSS POINT, MS) Live events are lining up on the Moss Point calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moss Point:

Third Annual Cookies with Santa Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:45 PM

Address: 12655 Mississippi 57, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us for our Third Annual Cookies with Santa charity event!

3rd Annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4913 Weems St, Moss Point, MS

3rd Annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown, join Facebook today.

Glass Blowing - Create Your Own Pumpkin at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 5107 Arthur St, Moss Point, MS

For this class you will be creating your own blown glass pumpkin, while enjoying the beautiful scenery at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point, MS! Choose a time slot to work and come...

The Perrys Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 13602 MS-613, Moss Point, MS

ABOUT THE PERRYS If you have ever seen The Perrys in concert, you have undoubtedly sensed the power and conviction with which they sing. From the high-octane, hand-clappi...

MID-WEEK WORSHIP SERVICE 6 PM Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 14701 Lily Orchard Rd, Moss Point, MS

Need a mid-week pick-me-up? Join us for this fun, refueling service on Tuesday nights at 6 PM. Feast on the Word of God and enjoy the fellowship!