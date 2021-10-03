Live events Marshalltown — what’s coming up

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Marshalltown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshalltown:

Nature Story Hour - Nocturnal Animals Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2349 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

Nature Story Hour will be held during the fall months via Facebook Live. If staffing and weather allows we will also hold the programing in-person at the Conservation Center. Check out the...

50206 Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 50206? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Welcome To The Table Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 107 W State St, Marshalltown, IA

Welcome To The Table is on Facebook. To connect with Welcome To The Table, join Facebook today.

Family Photos by Amy Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Update your family photo….just in time for the holiday season. Please call 641-351-4041 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome too!

The Jazzy, Sassy & Fun Double Time Swing Intermediate Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:55 PM

Address: 3702 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA

Yes, you know this Swing: double time Swing goes with your Foxtrot / Two Step Family. You’ll be learning some terrific new variations along with some review. Always Fun! Always Popular! Always in...