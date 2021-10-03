CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Events on the Corsicana calendar

Corsicana Updates
Corsicana Updates
 6 days ago

(CORSICANA, TX) Live events are coming to Corsicana.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corsicana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKgwD_0cFqgo0g00

AirSho

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Corsicana, TX

The Coyote Squadron present “The Best Little Airshow in Texas”. Saturday, Oct 16th, Corsicana Municipal Airport, KCRS, C David Campbell Field. Join us for WWII Flying Warbirds, Aerobatic Acts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5nT5_0cFqgo0g00

Gene Watson Live

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 W 6th Ave, Corsicana, TX

Gene Watson Live Saturday, October 9, 2021, 7:30 pm CST at:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzDKQ_0cFqgo0g00

Jason David Frank Signing @ 5th Year Anniversary!

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 520 W 1st Ave, Corsicana, TX

Come meet Jason David Frank, the Green Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He’ll be here signing Sunday, October 10th, from 1pm until the last mask standing. There is no entry fee. Tickets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FS0ry_0cFqgo0g00

Moon Walker Memorial Show

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4021 W, 4021 E State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX

October 22 and 23, 2021 Moon Walker Memorial Show B Navarro County Expo Center Corsicana TX Email: shedguillory@gmail.com Contact: Sheila...\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YC0rM_0cFqgo0g00

Moontower at The Oaks

Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2509 I-45BL, Corsicana, TX

Moontower at The Oaks at Moontower at The Oaks, 2509 N Business 45, Corsicana, TX 75110, Corsicana, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:00 pm

Corsicana, TX
