What’s up Ukiah: Local events calendar

(UKIAH, CA) Ukiah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ukiah area:

50's Karaoke Night Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 720 N State St, Ukiah, CA

We will be hosting a 50's Karaoke Night with DJ Ken Steely & DJ Anna! Come dressed in your most fun and best 50's outfits. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed. We will be holding this event...

Cycle/Recycle Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Hensley Creek Rd, Ukiah, CA

Concert 1: October 22 - Cycle/Recycle To be recorded at the Mendocino College Center Theater on October 16/17, 2022.

Pizza My Heart Mendocino Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Gourmet pizza dinner for two includes salad, veggies and dessert. Pick up date: Sept. 18 between 5 - 6 p.m. at Ukiah High School Parking Lot About this Event “Pizza My Heart Mendocino” is a...

Ukiah Farmers Market Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 20290 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - NoonLocation: Alex Thomas Plaza at South School and West Clay Street, Ukiah, CA

Empty Bowls Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1346 S State St, Ukiah, CA

The annual Empty Bowls dinner is our signature fundraising event. To keep our Empty Bowls tradition alive during this stressful pandemic, we will be doing it Drive-Thru Dinner style again this...