Benton Harbor, MI

Live events Benton Harbor — what’s coming up

Benton Harbor News Flash
 6 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Live events are lining up on the Benton Harbor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Benton Harbor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYeeC_0cFqgmFE00

MAKER MONDAY - LMC Fab Lab - Open Lab & Tours, inquiry

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2755 East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Stop in and get your questions answered, find out about the lab, and what we have to offer the community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NavDv_0cFqgmFE00

Celebrity Halloween Costume Party

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2584 East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Space Camp Is Back With Another Banger For The Fall!! Dress Like Your Favorite Celebrity and Come Enjoy The Vibes With DJ Nate Skyywalker!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWteg_0cFqgmFE00

Arcade Building Individual Workshop- Vintage Video Games- Fab Lab

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Make Your Own Video Game in this unique and popular workshop. This particular workshop is for one on one instruction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKCUs_0cFqgmFE00

Create Your Own set of Wooden Halloween Ornaments, laser, holiday, pumpkins

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Come to the Fab Lab at Lake Michigan College to create your own set of wooden Halloween Ornaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWzqI_0cFqgmFE00

Halloween Jewelry Making Workshop, Fab Lab, makerspace, earrings, necklace

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Make necklaces and earrings from your favorite Halloween designs in this fun, interactive workshop

#Live Events#Halloween#Dj#Stand Up Comedy#Thu Nov 11#Hanson Technology Center
