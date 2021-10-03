Live events Bemidji — what’s coming up

(BEMIDJI, MN) Bemidji is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bemidji:

Become A Home-Based Travel Agent (MINNESOTA CITY) No Experience Needed Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive South, Bemidji, MN

GET PAID DOING SOMETHING YOU'RE ALREADY DOING! Attend a private 1 hour online "Information and Question Session". Lean how you can become a part of the largest industry in the world "TRAVEL...

Friday Night Magic (FNM) - Unstable Draft Cube/Commander Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 407 Algoma St NW, Bemidji, MN

Format #1: Unstable Draft Cube) Entry: $6 Structure: 3 Swiss Rounds (23x2m +4m ea.) Additional Info: All cards for this event are provided for in the Cube. Players may NOT keep these cards, and...

Real Life Women's Conference Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1111 Event Center Drive Northeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

It Is Well: Join women from all walks of life as we gather to talk about Real Life, and how to get through this life with wisdom and grace.

Empty Bowls - A Gourmet Soup and Bread Meal Experience Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 824 Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

Support our work by eating with us! Two Signature Soups, Bread, Coffee, and your choice of a handmade pottery bowl to take home!

Oct 27 | Bemidji, Backwoods Bar • 6pm Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 48220 Reserve Trail, Bemidji, MN

Give Thanks this Fall and paint your very own pumpkin inspiration at Backwoods Bar & Grill in Bemidji! Wednesday, Oct. 27 | 6-8:30pm 16x20 Acrylic on Canvas “Give Thanks” $40/ person | Ages 16...