Events on the Rolla calendar
(ROLLA, MO) Rolla has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rolla:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 20999 County Road 5310, Rolla, MO 65401
The Same Blue Sky Ranch Porch Jam is back! Come out to play a few tunes or listen to local musicians.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 1000 N Main St, Rolla, MO
Rolla – Last Tuesday of Month at 6:30 pm Christ Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Main St., Rolla, MO 65401 Contact: Deb Merrell, 573-364-6644
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 999-901 N Elm St, Rolla, MO
Season:Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:902 N Elm Street, downtown behind City Hall.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Address: 723 N Pine St, Rolla, MO
This is a breakfast event to welcome and celebrate our new members. New members will have an opportunity to network with the Chamber staff, Board members, and Ambassadors. This event is for new...
