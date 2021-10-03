Events on the Rolla calendar

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rolla:

Porch Jam 2021 Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20999 County Road 5310, Rolla, MO 65401

The Same Blue Sky Ranch Porch Jam is back! Come out to play a few tunes or listen to local musicians.

Rolla Support Group Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1000 N Main St, Rolla, MO

Rolla – Last Tuesday of Month at 6:30 pm Christ Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Main St., Rolla, MO 65401 Contact: Deb Merrell, 573-364-6644

Rolla Farmers Market Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 999-901 N Elm St, Rolla, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:902 N Elm Street, downtown behind City Hall.

timber, mo Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in timber_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

New Member Breakfast Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 723 N Pine St, Rolla, MO

This is a breakfast event to welcome and celebrate our new members. New members will have an opportunity to network with the Chamber staff, Board members, and Ambassadors. This event is for new...