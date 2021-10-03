CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Events on the Rolla calendar

Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 6 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Rolla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rolla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBq9x_0cFqgkTm00

Porch Jam 2021

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20999 County Road 5310, Rolla, MO 65401

The Same Blue Sky Ranch Porch Jam is back! Come out to play a few tunes or listen to local musicians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl9Ay_0cFqgkTm00

Rolla Support Group

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1000 N Main St, Rolla, MO

Rolla – Last Tuesday of Month at 6:30 pm Christ Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Main St., Rolla, MO 65401 Contact: Deb Merrell, 573-364-6644

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ljUT_0cFqgkTm00

Rolla Farmers Market

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 999-901 N Elm St, Rolla, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:902 N Elm Street, downtown behind City Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpeON_0cFqgkTm00

timber, mo

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in timber_mo? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaWxl_0cFqgkTm00

New Member Breakfast

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 723 N Pine St, Rolla, MO

This is a breakfast event to welcome and celebrate our new members. New members will have an opportunity to network with the Chamber staff, Board members, and Ambassadors. This event is for new...

Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

