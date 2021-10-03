Key West events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(KEY WEST, FL) Key West has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Key West:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTfK7_0cFqgjb300

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike - Key West, FL

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yE32_0cFqgjb300

America's Boating Course

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5205 College Rd, Key West, FL

List of Key West Sail & Power Squadron upcoming events. Workshops Events by Key West Sail & Power Squadron. We are a non-profit boating safety, educational

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083tLW_0cFqgjb300

Cow Key Channel Clean ups

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5016 5th Avenue, Key West, FL 33040

Join Blue Moon Kayak Key West, Reef Relief, Keep Key West Beautiful, and Paddlewith a purpose for a mission to clean Cow Key Channel!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBpp7_0cFqgjb300

Little Hamaca Park

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Government Road, Key West, FL 33040

Join Blue Moon Outdoors to clean up our city park in Key West!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbfaE_0cFqgjb300

Key West Florida Reset & Restore Retreat

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: Key West, Florida, Florida 33041

Key West Retreat Program Most of our students experience a transformation of body mind and spirit as our Key West Retreat offers much more than simply what is certified to teach. This is an opportunity for you to learn to teach yoga while also shifting your life through ritual, ceremony, crystals, essential oils, meditation journies, ayurvedic herbs and more. Go beyond the unconscious limitations that are set upon us throughout our lives and free yourself to walk a path of truly elevated conscio

