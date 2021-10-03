Ponca City events coming soon

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Ponca City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ponca City:

Goblins on Grand Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E Central Ave Suite 201 G, Ponca City, OK

Each year Ponca City Main Street hosts Goblins on Grand, our community Halloween carnival, in downtown Ponca City. Main Street organizes this event which takes place on the grounds of City Hall...

Steel Skarecrow live on our stage Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Steel Skarecrow live on our stage is on Facebook. To connect with Steel Skarecrow live on our stage, join Facebook today.

Two Fall Consignment Sales - In Person Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1300 Summers Pl, Ponca City, OK

Big news! We have two in person sales this fall! Are you ready to shop 50,000+ gently used items? We are back in person and ready to see everyone. Infant-Adult Sale Oct. 22-24 Marland's Place in...

Word Search Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More

Men's Ministry Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Come and be a part of Men's Ministry with the Connect Church fellas. Fellowship and Grow.