CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City events coming soon

Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 6 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are coming to Ponca City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ponca City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLMSm_0cFqgiiK00

Goblins on Grand

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E Central Ave Suite 201 G, Ponca City, OK

Each year Ponca City Main Street hosts Goblins on Grand, our community Halloween carnival, in downtown Ponca City. Main Street organizes this event which takes place on the grounds of City Hall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1cHO_0cFqgiiK00

Steel Skarecrow live on our stage

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Steel Skarecrow live on our stage is on Facebook. To connect with Steel Skarecrow live on our stage, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vWzP_0cFqgiiK00

Two Fall Consignment Sales - In Person

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1300 Summers Pl, Ponca City, OK

Big news! We have two in person sales this fall! Are you ready to shop 50,000+ gently used items? We are back in person and ready to see everyone. Infant-Adult Sale Oct. 22-24 Marland's Place in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0HU6_0cFqgiiK00

Word Search

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLQcO_0cFqgiiK00

Men's Ministry

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Come and be a part of Men's Ministry with the Connect Church fellas. Fellowship and Grow.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Marland, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skarecrow#Sun Oct 10#Infant Adult Sale#Marland S Place#Men S Ministry#The Connect Church
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
118
Followers
274
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy