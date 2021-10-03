CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

Live events Mcminnville — what’s coming up

Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcminnville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lSnJ_0cFqghpb00

The Allman Betts Band

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Allman Betts Band 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9020_0cFqghpb00

Erupt Youth Rally

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Road, McMinnville, TN 37110

You'll hear great lessons from God's Word, and have the opportunity to view one of God's most beautiful creations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywSQB_0cFqghpb00

Taste Of Downtown

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 S Court Square #2556, McMinnville, TN

During our October Second Saturday event, enjoy a delicious night in McMinnville as we celebrate downtown's restaurants! The Taste of Downtown is a four-course progressive dinner featuring special...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7gjE_0cFqghpb00

Festivus Games @ Carbide CrossFit

McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 58 Hillside Ln, McMinnville, TN

Grab your besties and jump in the October 23rd 2021 Festivus Games! Teams are either same-sex or mixed-sex pairs. Since 2011 Festivus Games, since 2011, is a co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXrPP_0cFqghpb00

Edwin McCain

Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Edwin McCain 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville, TN
ABOUT

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

