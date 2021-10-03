Live events Mcminnville — what’s coming up

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcminnville:

The Allman Betts Band Mcminnville, TN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Allman Betts Band 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

Erupt Youth Rally Mcminnville, TN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Road, McMinnville, TN 37110

You'll hear great lessons from God's Word, and have the opportunity to view one of God's most beautiful creations.

Taste Of Downtown McMinnville, TN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 S Court Square #2556, McMinnville, TN

During our October Second Saturday event, enjoy a delicious night in McMinnville as we celebrate downtown's restaurants! The Taste of Downtown is a four-course progressive dinner featuring special...

Festivus Games @ Carbide CrossFit McMinnville, TN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 58 Hillside Ln, McMinnville, TN

Grab your besties and jump in the October 23rd 2021 Festivus Games! Teams are either same-sex or mixed-sex pairs. Since 2011 Festivus Games, since 2011, is a co

Edwin McCain Mcminnville, TN

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Edwin McCain 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!