Live events Livingston — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Livingston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Wood & Steel: Outlaw Country/Roots-Rock

Coldspring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 11467 TX-156, Coldspring, TX

Born and raised in Texas, Kenny cut his musical teeth on 70's Acoustic Rock. He played bass in a family band called "True Texas" during the mid 80's. After moving to Orla...

DIY Pumpkin Succulent Workshop

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 Dickens Ranch Rd, Livingston, TX

Come out and indulge yourself in FALL! This workshop includes a glass of wine, four tastings from Tempe Creek Vineyard AND a step by step guide teaching you how to make a live succulent pumpkin...

Spirit Night: Onalaska Senior Class

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1821 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Join us as we raise money for Onalaska High School Senior Class! Dine with us between 3-7PM and let your cashier know are you dining for “Spirit Night” and a percentage of your purchase will go to...

Polk County ‘s Life Chain

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

All across the nation on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021, people of all faiths will gather along their city streets to form a chain of people quietly proclaiming that abortion kills children. Even more...

Sr Life Fish Fry ~ October 14, 2021

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 Lake Tomahawk Rd, Livingston, TX

Senior Life Fish Fry at Lake Tomahawk!\nOCTOBER 14, 2021 \n

With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

