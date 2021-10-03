Ruston events coming soon

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruston:

Morning Prayer Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 Mayfield Ave, Ruston, LA

Join us every Wednesday and Thursday morning as we pray for our campus at the Lady of the Mist.

downsville, la Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in downsville_la? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Delta Charter Varsity Football @ Cedar Creek Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 Cedar Creek Dr, Ruston, LA

The Cedar Creek (Ruston, LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delta Charter (Ferriday, LA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Walk A Mile in Their Shoes Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 Parish Park Rd, Ruston, LA

A mile long walk to raise awareness about domestic violence, and in honor of those who have lost their fight.

Carver Commodore & Oldman Neo at Thompson's Bulldog Barber Shop Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 314 W California Ave, Ruston, LA 71270

CARVER COMMODORE'S RETURN TO RUSTON is happening on Thursday, October 7th at Thompson's Bulldog Barbershop! Oldman Neo is opening the show!