Ruston, LA

Ruston events coming soon

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 6 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruston:

Morning Prayer

Ruston, LA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 Mayfield Ave, Ruston, LA

Join us every Wednesday and Thursday morning as we pray for our campus at the Lady of the Mist.

downsville, la

Ruston, LA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in downsville_la? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Delta Charter Varsity Football @ Cedar Creek

Ruston, LA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 Cedar Creek Dr, Ruston, LA

The Cedar Creek (Ruston, LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delta Charter (Ferriday, LA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Walk A Mile in Their Shoes

Ruston, LA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 Parish Park Rd, Ruston, LA

A mile long walk to raise awareness about domestic violence, and in honor of those who have lost their fight.

Carver Commodore & Oldman Neo at Thompson's Bulldog Barber Shop

Ruston, LA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 314 W California Ave, Ruston, LA 71270

CARVER COMMODORE'S RETURN TO RUSTON is happening on Thursday, October 7th at Thompson's Bulldog Barbershop! Oldman Neo is opening the show!

Ruston News Watch

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

