Coming soon: Ridgecrest events

(RIDGECREST, CA) Live events are lining up on the Ridgecrest calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgecrest:

2021 Demolition Derby Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 520 S Richmond Rd, Ridgecrest, CA

Join us for the greatest smash-up in town. The Demolition Derby is back in 2021! Gates Open at - 4:00PM Driver Meet & Greet - 4:00 - 5:00PM Races Start at - 6:00PM

Integrating Tasty Quotes into Research Papers Workshop Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:45 PM

RC Booklovers Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Ridgecrest Public Library, 131 E Las Flores Ave, Ridgecrest, CA

Join us for a Book club discussion, we are discussing, A Dream Called Home by Reyna Grande and The Cat Who Talked to Ghosts by Lilian Jackson Braun

Folk the Blues III Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 207 W Ridgecrest Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

A one night only event at the illustrious Moe's Music featuring Folk and Blues acts from the Southern Californian region. This show will feature TJ & The Suitcase, Blind Mountain Holler, and...

Beer & Brushes Paint Night- November Ridgecrest, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 259 Balsam Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Sign up in advance for this Beer & Brushes Paint Night Event Price includes all materials, instruction, and first beer ON TAP of the evening