Montrose, CO

Live events Montrose — what’s coming up

Montrose Voice
 6 days ago

(MONTROSE, CO) Live events are coming to Montrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montrose area:

29th Annual Bosom Buddies "One Step Closer to Help & Hope" 5K Walk/10K Run

Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401

Join us for the 29th Annual Bosom Buddies' One Step Closer to Help and Hope Walk/Run Fundraiser.

Envision Block 93

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

✨You're invited to Envision Block 93, a community block party set to activate the public space that will become a hot spot in downtown Montrose! Join the party and check out what we have planned...

Upstairs at Precedence presents Wild Flight

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 511 E Main St, Montrose, CO

This week's Friday night music features Eric Gross and Emily Jurick, Soul Habit Wild Flight was formed in 2019 by members Emily Jurick and Eric Gross and is based in western Colorado. The group...

2021 Customer Appreciation Nights

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 600 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO

Final Double Feature for our 2021 season. Friday (10/1) Saturday (10/2) & Sunday (10/3. ANNUAL Customer Appreciation Nights. FREE Admission. OPEN at 7pm. SHOWTIME 8pm. Concessions OPEN as normal...

MEDC 2021 Manufacturer’s Expo

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 E Pavilion Pl, Montrose, CO

MEDC is hosting our 4th Annual 2021 Manufacturer’s Expo event on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Montrose Pavilion. So Save the Date! Our goal is to highlight our local manufacturing companies...

Montrose Voice

