Jasper, AL

Live events Jasper — what’s coming up

Jasper News Alert
 6 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jasper area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv4Ej_0cFqgVBl00

All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Jasper, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 1411 Indiana Avenue, Jasper, AL 35501

Athletic Arts Center and the Walker County Arts Alliance present a fantastic selection of songs in this brand new musical revue from shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41chMR_0cFqgVBl00

Throne of Eden Halloween Show

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 305 Hwy 78 W, Jasper, AL

Throne of Eden hometown Halloween show 10/30/21 at The Speakeasy in Jasper! 21 + with valid ID to enter. Cover charge at the door. 305 Hwy 78 W Jasper AL 35501

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Z22h_0cFqgVBl00

Art in the Park - Gamble Park, Jasper AL

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

We would like to invite you to join us for the 17th Annual Art in the Park festival hosted by the Walker County Arts Alliance with the goal of exposing the public to the creative efforts of local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IGzl_0cFqgVBl00

Sunday Morning Worship

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 17010 AL-69, Jasper, AL

Worship @ 10am and Bible Classes for All Ages @ 11am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Midway Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtCrL_0cFqgVBl00

The 2022 Miss Heart of Dixie & Miss Cotton State Scholarship Competition

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The 2022 Miss Heart of Dixie and Miss Cotton State Scholarship Competition will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Rowland Auditorium on the Jasper Campus of Bevill State Community College in...

Jasper, AL
