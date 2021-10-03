Events on the Kailua Kona calendar

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kailua Kona:

Maka Gallinger Live in Concert Sat 11/6 Kealakekua, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 79-7401 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Enjoy a powerful and heart felt performance by Hawaii's own Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger.

Introduction to Buddhist Meditation Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 74-5599 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Introduction to Buddhism, meditation, and mindfulness geared for our techy, fast-paced, social world.

Karate Adults Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Currently meeting in-person. Goju-Ryu Karate Do is weaponless self defense and awareness training. It is an excellent form for development of deepened respect, self-control, discipline, and focus...

Polynesian Dance Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...