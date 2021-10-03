CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Events on the Kailua Kona calendar

Kailua-Kona News Beat
Kailua-Kona News Beat
 6 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kailua Kona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujpVB_0cFqgUJ200

Maka Gallinger Live in Concert Sat 11/6

Kealakekua, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 79-7401 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Enjoy a powerful and heart felt performance by Hawaii's own Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdLBz_0cFqgUJ200

Introduction to Buddhist Meditation

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 74-5599 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Introduction to Buddhism, meditation, and mindfulness geared for our techy, fast-paced, social world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0cFqgUJ200

Karate Adults

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Currently meeting in-person. Goju-Ryu Karate Do is weaponless self defense and awareness training. It is an excellent form for development of deepened respect, self-control, discipline, and focus...

Polynesian Dance

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.

Tai Chi

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

