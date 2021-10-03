CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte calendar: Events coming up

Butte Times
Butte Times
 6 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) Live events are coming to Butte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

Girls Night Out The Show at Covellite Theatre (Butte, MT)

Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 215 West Broadway Street, Butte, MT 59701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Butte ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Courageous Collaboration with Gracious Space - Train the Trainer 2021

Butte, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: TBA, Billings, MT 59701

Become trained and certified to facilitate this collaborative leadership model known as Courageous Collaboration with Gracious Space.

Montana Cup

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1300 W Park St, Butte, MT

The Montana Cup is on Sunday October 31, 2021. It includes the following events: Women Age 40 + (still included in overall results), Women Age 39 and under (included in overall results), Men Age...

Blue Water Highway

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Concert of Blue Water Highway in Butte. The concert will take place at Townsend Fall Festival in Butte. The date of the concert is the 03-10-2021. It starts at 15:30h.

NATURE WALK!

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

$30/Painter This painting is done with paper towel, gesso, liquid clear and oil paint. Its a lot of fun and easier than you think. Reference credit to Bob Ross

Butte, MT
ABOUT

With Butte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

