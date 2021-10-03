Butte calendar: Events coming up
(BUTTE, MT) Live events are coming to Butte.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:
Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 09:30 PM
Address: 215 West Broadway Street, Butte, MT 59701
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Butte ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: TBA, Billings, MT 59701
Become trained and certified to facilitate this collaborative leadership model known as Courageous Collaboration with Gracious Space.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1300 W Park St, Butte, MT
The Montana Cup is on Sunday October 31, 2021. It includes the following events: Women Age 40 + (still included in overall results), Women Age 39 and under (included in overall results), Men Age...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Concert of Blue Water Highway in Butte. The concert will take place at Townsend Fall Festival in Butte. The date of the concert is the 03-10-2021. It starts at 15:30h.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
$30/Painter This painting is done with paper towel, gesso, liquid clear and oil paint. Its a lot of fun and easier than you think. Reference credit to Bob Ross
