Seneca events calendar

(SENECA, SC) Live events are coming to Seneca.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seneca:

Halloween Party Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 E Main St, Seneca, SC

The brewery will be dressing up for Halloween again this year! Drop in wearing your costume and have a beer with us.

Tigers for the Troops Golf Tournament Seneca, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 781 Richland Road, Seneca, SC 29672

The Tigers for the Troops Golf Tournament is starting the Mike Smalley Scholarship Endowment fund for student veteran Scholarships

Shepherding 201- moving from Pets to Production Seneca, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 681 Campbell Bridge road, Seneca, SC 29678

Do you want a way to provide healthy proteins for your family and have your kids outside more often and working with safe livestock?

Supper Club Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 1727 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca, SC

Supper Club is a great time of food, fun, and fellowship.

Boo by the Lake Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1099 S Cove Rd, Seneca, SC

Boo by the Lake at South Cove County Park, 1099 S Cove Rd, Seneca, SC 29672, Seneca, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm