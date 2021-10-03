CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Seneca events calendar

Seneca News Beat
Seneca News Beat
 6 days ago

(SENECA, SC) Live events are coming to Seneca.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seneca:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KujSm_0cFqgRer00

Halloween Party

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 E Main St, Seneca, SC

The brewery will be dressing up for Halloween again this year! Drop in wearing your costume and have a beer with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxsGJ_0cFqgRer00

Tigers for the Troops Golf Tournament

Seneca, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 781 Richland Road, Seneca, SC 29672

The Tigers for the Troops Golf Tournament is starting the Mike Smalley Scholarship Endowment fund for student veteran Scholarships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTs1y_0cFqgRer00

Shepherding 201- moving from Pets to Production

Seneca, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 681 Campbell Bridge road, Seneca, SC 29678

Do you want a way to provide healthy proteins for your family and have your kids outside more often and working with safe livestock?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgrty_0cFqgRer00

Supper Club

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 1727 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca, SC

Supper Club is a great time of food, fun, and fellowship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqZKJ_0cFqgRer00

Boo by the Lake

Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1099 S Cove Rd, Seneca, SC

Boo by the Lake at South Cove County Park, 1099 S Cove Rd, Seneca, SC 29672, Seneca, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

ABOUT

With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

