Marquette, MI

Marquette events calendar

 6 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marquette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM3A4_0cFqgQm800

A Benefit Party, In Support Of Superior Watershed Partnership & FLOW

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 488 Mangum Road, Marquette, MI 49855

TWO ORGANIZATIONS. TWO PENINSULAS. ONE COMMON CAUSE. PROTECTING AND RESTORING THE GREAT LAKES.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNowM_0cFqgQm800

Ghosts of Lighthouse Point

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Lake Shore Blvd, Marquette, MI

Marquette Maritime Museum presents Ghosts of Lighthouse Point on October 14, 15, and 16, 7pm-8pm (Kid and Family Friendly) and 8pm-10pm (Teens and Adults only). This haunted tour benefits the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euQo8_0cFqgQm800

Glass Class: Halloween Candleholder

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 130 W Washington St u6, Marquette, MI

Design an awesome Halloween panel that fits in this includes tealight holder. Class includes one 4x6 panel and your choice of 1 precut Halloween shape (cat, ghost, pumpkin and bat). As always, we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhtsT_0cFqgQm800

Fresh Coast Film Festival 2021

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 132 W Washington St, Marquette, MI 49855

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is the first of its kind: a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environmen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqZdo_0cFqgQm800

UPCROSS Series Race #2 "Cyclo-Floss"

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

UPCROSS series race #2 "CYCLO-FLOSS" Come out to our classic UP Cyclocross race at the MQT Fitstrip brought to you by Upper Peninsula Periodontics! Parking can be tight so consider car-pooling or...

#Cat#Halloween#Bat#Live Events#Peninsulas#Sun Oct 10#W Washington St U6#Mi Design#Mqt
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

