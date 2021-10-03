Marquette events calendar

(MARQUETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marquette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marquette area:

A Benefit Party, In Support Of Superior Watershed Partnership & FLOW Marquette, MI

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 488 Mangum Road, Marquette, MI 49855

TWO ORGANIZATIONS. TWO PENINSULAS. ONE COMMON CAUSE. PROTECTING AND RESTORING THE GREAT LAKES.

Ghosts of Lighthouse Point Marquette, MI

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Lake Shore Blvd, Marquette, MI

Marquette Maritime Museum presents Ghosts of Lighthouse Point on October 14, 15, and 16, 7pm-8pm (Kid and Family Friendly) and 8pm-10pm (Teens and Adults only). This haunted tour benefits the...

Glass Class: Halloween Candleholder Marquette, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 130 W Washington St u6, Marquette, MI

Design an awesome Halloween panel that fits in this includes tealight holder. Class includes one 4x6 panel and your choice of 1 precut Halloween shape (cat, ghost, pumpkin and bat). As always, we...

Fresh Coast Film Festival 2021 Marquette, MI

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 132 W Washington St, Marquette, MI 49855

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is the first of its kind: a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environmen

UPCROSS Series Race #2 "Cyclo-Floss" Marquette, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

UPCROSS series race #2 "CYCLO-FLOSS" Come out to our classic UP Cyclocross race at the MQT Fitstrip brought to you by Upper Peninsula Periodontics! Parking can be tight so consider car-pooling or...