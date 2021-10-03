CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley events coming up

Beckley Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beckley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFwZb_0cFqgPtP00

Beckley, WV — Awakening Events

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 224 Pinewood Dr, Beckley, WV

AWAKENING EVENTS 135 5th Avenue South Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064 501.514.1717 info@awakeningevents.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VEWQ_0cFqgPtP00

Vintage Cyanotypes | Art Party

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV

Vintage Cyanotypes | Art Party is on Facebook. To connect with Vintage Cyanotypes | Art Party, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXZs7_0cFqgPtP00

Spirit of Kiwanis: A Dining With the Departed Fundraiser Celebration

Beckley, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801

Join us for a "spirited" evening celebrating 100 years of the Kiwanis Club of Beckley helping the children of Raleigh County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oawpf_0cFqgPtP00

hilltop, wv

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in hilltop_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDVLC_0cFqgPtP00

WVU Tech Women's Soccer vs. Carlow University

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: YMCA Dr, Beckley, WV

WVU Tech women's soccer hosts Carlow University at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley, West Virginia. You may also like the following events from WVU Tech Golden Bear Athletics

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley, WV
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

