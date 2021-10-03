Beckley events coming up

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beckley:

Beckley, WV — Awakening Events Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 224 Pinewood Dr, Beckley, WV

AWAKENING EVENTS 135 5th Avenue South Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064 501.514.1717 info@awakeningevents.com

Vintage Cyanotypes | Art Party Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV

Vintage Cyanotypes | Art Party is on Facebook. To connect with Vintage Cyanotypes | Art Party, join Facebook today.

Spirit of Kiwanis: A Dining With the Departed Fundraiser Celebration Beckley, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801

Join us for a "spirited" evening celebrating 100 years of the Kiwanis Club of Beckley helping the children of Raleigh County.

hilltop, wv Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in hilltop_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

WVU Tech Women's Soccer vs. Carlow University Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: YMCA Dr, Beckley, WV

WVU Tech women's soccer hosts Carlow University at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley, West Virginia. You may also like the following events from WVU Tech Golden Bear Athletics