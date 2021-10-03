Chatsworth events calendar

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chatsworth area:

Sunbelt Cohutta Springs Triathlon Crandall, GA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd, Crandall, GA

Welcome to the Sunbelt Cohutta Springs Triathlon! New this year, no more bike/run crossover. The run course will be entirely in the camp and feature trail and pavement. We invite you to join us at...

Northwest Georgia Rally Crandall, GA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 137 Railroad St, Crandall, GA

Convention Moderator Paul Gray Preaching Paul Gray Singing Naaman Thrasher Family Information Host Pastor: Carson Scarbrough 706-695-3199 Service Schedule Thursday 7:00 PM Evening Rally FUTURE...

Live at PK Grill Chatsworth, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Trailer Hippies return to PK Grill. Come party with us in Eton, GA. Expect Mountain, Folk, Homespun, Feel Good music and a touch of Groovy Magic.

Open Air Service Chatsworth, GA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 1461 Greeson Bend Rd, Chatsworth, GA

Please join us for an out door service. Bring a blanket/chair or you can stay in your vehicle. we look forward to seeing you! You may also like the following events from Total Praise Baptist Church

Mystery Mountain Marathon & 12-Miler Chatsworth, GA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 181 Fort Mountain State Park Rd, Chatsworth, GA

The 14th annual Mystery Mountain Marathon & 12-Miler (MMM, or M-cubed) features marathon and 12-mile trail races traversing difficult, sometimes technical, but stunningly beautiful trails, with...