Big Spring, TX

Big Spring events coming up

 6 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Big Spring is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Spring area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3d74_0cFqgNNB00

Pastor Appreciation and Anniversary Service

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Join us for a celebration! On October 10th we will celebrate Pastor Mark and Reba's 2nd year anniversary as Pastors at Grace Fellowship, and also 20 years in the ministry. Taylor Smithson will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u02VN_0cFqgNNB00

3 Day Live NCLEX®-RN Review | Big Spring, TX

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

3 Day Live NCLEX®-RN Review | Big Spring, TX at Big Spring, Texas 79720, United States on Mon Oct 18 2021 at 07:00 am to Wed Oct 20 2021 at 03:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REh2d_0cFqgNNB00

West TX Disc Golf Champions Tournament

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Whipkey Dr, Big Spring, TX

The 2021 West TX Disc Golf Champions Tournament will be taking place in Comanche Trail Park on October 1-3, 2021

Twisted Texas Treasures Fall Showcase

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Twisted Texas Treasures Fall Showcase is on Facebook. To connect with Twisted Texas Treasures Fall Showcase, join Facebook today.

Release Conference 2021

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Welcome to the official event page for Family Faith Center's Annual Release Conference. Join us for 6 sessions full of FAITH and POWER! Nightly Session at 7PM with Bill Winston, Jerry Savelle and...

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
