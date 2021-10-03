Live events coming up in Garden City
(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden City:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS
Peddlers Market was born in March of 2014 when Arlene Clark took the Southwest Kansas Antique and Craft Show over from Kaye Nichols and her family after the show was going into the 44 years of...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846
Bring your own beverage and join us at Garden City Arts for a night or fun and painting!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 419 N Main St, Garden City, KS
Dress up in your favorite costume and come enjoy a night of food, music, fun and special Halloween Tours of the Historic Windsor Hotel! Benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Finney & Kearny...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 1715 Pioneer Rd, Garden City, KS
We are excited to host our 8th Annual Christian Women's Conference on October 9th!!! This event is free and lunch is provided. The event goes from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. We ask that you register to plan...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846
Come try creating your own acrylic pour during this fun evening workshop.
