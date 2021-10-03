CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad events coming soon

Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Carlsbad has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carlsbad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33umRn_0cFqgKj000

Zumbathon Glow Party!

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Join us in support of the VFWA! ZIN Instructors 💛Sara Elkins & 🧡Leonora Gonzales jamming 🎶out with 1.5 hours of Zumba in Black light! All fitness levels are invited! Wear your black light...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II22M_0cFqgKj000

Library -- Teen Event -- Frankentoys

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Candy Sushi: September 15 @ 4pm Frakentoys: October 28 @ 4pm Fakemon Creations November 17 4pm Chocolate Olympics December 9 @ 4pm NERF Wars: January 14 6:30pm All events will take place at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssXCv_0cFqgKj000

Sign Language (youth) Community Education Class

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 University Dr, Carlsbad, NM

Learn basic sign language such as colors, the alphabet, short sentences, vocabulary, and how to put simple signs together to request or name and even how to sing some songs. For registration...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYAWi_0cFqgKj000

LEGO & Craft Club

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 S Halagueno St, Carlsbad, NM

This activity is suitable for ages 4 and up. All supplies are provided by the library. In addition to LEGO building, a child-friendly craft project will be offered. This is a come-and-go program.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCaQL_0cFqgKj000

Heirloom Acres 2021

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1706 E Main St, Artesia, NM

Heirloom Acres, Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch provides fall fun for the whole family! Experience the enchantment of simpler days of side by side play, face to face meals with friends, and evenings...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Artesia, NM
Government
City
Artesia, NM
Carlsbad, NM
Government
City
Carlsbad, NM
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Live Events#Fitness#Sun Oct 10#Corn Maze Pumpkin Patch
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad, NM
110
Followers
253
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carlsbad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy