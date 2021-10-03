Carlsbad events coming soon

(CARLSBAD, NM) Carlsbad has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carlsbad:

Zumbathon Glow Party! Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Join us in support of the VFWA! ZIN Instructors 💛Sara Elkins & 🧡Leonora Gonzales jamming 🎶out with 1.5 hours of Zumba in Black light! All fitness levels are invited! Wear your black light...

Library -- Teen Event -- Frankentoys Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Candy Sushi: September 15 @ 4pm Frakentoys: October 28 @ 4pm Fakemon Creations November 17 4pm Chocolate Olympics December 9 @ 4pm NERF Wars: January 14 6:30pm All events will take place at...

Sign Language (youth) Community Education Class Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 University Dr, Carlsbad, NM

Learn basic sign language such as colors, the alphabet, short sentences, vocabulary, and how to put simple signs together to request or name and even how to sing some songs. For registration...

LEGO & Craft Club Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 S Halagueno St, Carlsbad, NM

This activity is suitable for ages 4 and up. All supplies are provided by the library. In addition to LEGO building, a child-friendly craft project will be offered. This is a come-and-go program.

Heirloom Acres 2021 Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1706 E Main St, Artesia, NM

Heirloom Acres, Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch provides fall fun for the whole family! Experience the enchantment of simpler days of side by side play, face to face meals with friends, and evenings...