Lewiston calendar: Events coming up

(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewiston:

MJ Barleyhoppers Lewiston, ID

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Come join us for a great show and kick off your weekend with great food and music!

LCT Presents: The Addams Family Musical Lewiston, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Lewiston Civic Theatre presents The Addams Family Musical Directed by Larry Goodwin At Normal Hill Campus (The old Lewiston High School), 1114 9th Ave, Lewiston October 16th, 22nd – 23rd, 28th –...

District II 1A Championships Lewiston, ID

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District II 1A Championships, hosted by Logos Christian School in Lewiston ID. Starting Thursday, October 21st.

Pumpkin Palooza Lewiston, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 Main St #103, Lewiston, ID

Visit Lewis Clark Valley Main Office 847 Port Way; Clarkston, WA 99403 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (877) 774-7248 (509) 758-7489 Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum 0306 Third Street; Lewiston, ID...

WWJD Barrel And Pole Winter Series!! Lewiston, ID

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2100 Tammany Creek Rd, Lewiston, ID

WWJD Barrel and Pole Winter Series in the indoor arena!! 1 race every month starting in October! Best 4 out of 6 races!! Will have buckles for ALL 1st place winners and prizes down to 4th place...