Sedalia, MO

Sedalia events coming soon

Sedalia News Flash
 6 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Sedalia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sedalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLGrJ_0cFqgEQe00

Family Fest

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1201 North, William Parkhurst Dr, Sedalia, MO

Bring your family out and join us for Family Fest! Carnival Games, inflatables, free food, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spLUB_0cFqgEQe00

Cookies and Canvas

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Come paint a picture to take home. We will have cookies to snack on!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgjeS_0cFqgEQe00

(Patrick E. Wagner Sr.) Estate Auction

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

“Estate Auction” “Patrick E. Wagner Sr.” 1407 South Warren, Sedalia Mo. 65301 Due to the loss of my husband, we will sell the following items at public Auction on: Sunda...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQxla_0cFqgEQe00

Sedalia Area Farmers Market

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Sedalia, MO

Eat Local. Eat Green. Market held in the Nocor Directors Pavilion Farmers Market open Tuesday and Friday through October 29, 2021 except during the Missouri State Fair in August. Brenda Raetz...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NET8b_0cFqgEQe00

Relay For Life of Pettis County

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 S Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Cancer#Live Events#Carnival Games#Mo Bring#Sun Oct 10#Auction#Mo Eat Local#The Missouri State Fair#Mo Join Relay For Life
Sedalia, MO
