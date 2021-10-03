CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomasville, GA

Live events on the horizon in Thomasville

Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 6 days ago

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Thomasville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thomasville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPmiM_0cFqg96G00

Oncology Support Program - Art Therapy

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 919 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA

The art therapy program uses visual arts to improve and enhance well-being. Oncology patients and caregivers are encouraged to attend to participate in

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvMjc_0cFqg96G00

Thomasville Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Thomasville, GA 31792

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Thomasville-area adults ages 18+)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPnwG_0cFqg96G00

Basic Defensive Pistol Class

Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 245 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757

This class is designed for the new or inexperienced firearm owner.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Sj4T_0cFqg96G00

Edmund Burke Academy Varsity Football @ Brookwood

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Cardinal Ridge Rd, Thomasville, GA

The Brookwood (Thomasville, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Edmund Burke Academy (Waynesboro, GA) on Friday, October 8 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lR9rw_0cFqg96G00

Mutt Strut 5k Dog Walk

Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1006 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA

The Mutt Strut is back! Join us for a 5k stroll, walk, or run with your favorite mutts! Check-in at Jerger Elementary from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and be sure to check out the marvelous vendor booths...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, GA
Government
City
Thomasville, GA
City
Waynesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga#Couple Com
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Thomasville Post

Thomasville Post

Thomasville, GA
158
Followers
260
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy