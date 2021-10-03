Live events on the horizon in Thomasville
(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Thomasville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thomasville:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 919 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA
The art therapy program uses visual arts to improve and enhance well-being. Oncology patients and caregivers are encouraged to attend to participate in
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Thomasville, GA 31792
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Thomasville-area adults ages 18+)
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 245 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757
This class is designed for the new or inexperienced firearm owner.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 301 Cardinal Ridge Rd, Thomasville, GA
The Brookwood (Thomasville, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Edmund Burke Academy (Waynesboro, GA) on Friday, October 8 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 1006 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA
The Mutt Strut is back! Join us for a 5k stroll, walk, or run with your favorite mutts! Check-in at Jerger Elementary from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and be sure to check out the marvelous vendor booths...
