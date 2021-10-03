CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Greenville calendar: Events coming up

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Greenville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UktS_0cFqg7Ko00

Little Shop of Horrors

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2821 Washington St, Greenville, TX

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a good love story that involves a man-eating plant? Meek flower shop assistant Seymour pines for co-worker Audrey, and during a total eclipse, he...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvLLU_0cFqg7Ko00

2021 Ron Wensel Golf Classic

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 271 W Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX

Join us as we honor one of Greenville's greatest- Ron Wensel. Brought to you by Innovation First International. Sponsorships on sale soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xv5cj_0cFqg7Ko00

Threads of Love

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Threads of Love is a group o ladies who meet monthly to hand-make lap quilts and other items for local shut-ins, nursing homes, veterans, and the elderly. They are busy year round but they also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt0HH_0cFqg7Ko00

Wine Down Wednesdays at Landon Winery

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2508 Lee St, Greenville, TX

Wine Down Wednesday 50% Off bottles of Landon wines for on-site consumption at all winery locations! You may also take up to 3 bottles home at this special price every Wednesday. Enjoy your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YySNa_0cFqg7Ko00

Bri Bagwell

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3648 Co Rd 2132, Greenville, TX

Bri Bagwell will be on stage at Caddo Creek Music Hall in Greenville on Sept. 23. Reminder: These listening-room shows have been called a " … Meira

