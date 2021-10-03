CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Live events coming up in Tehachapi

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 6 days ago

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Tehachapi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tehachapi:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5gKb_0cFqg3nu00

Writer’s Workshop

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 S Green St, Tehachapi, CA

Join other writers in a writing workshop using a prompt and your creativity that you can share at the end of the session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uuaA_0cFqg3nu00

The Chosen Night

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 18151 St Andrews Dr, Tehachapi, CA

We will watch The Chosen (season 1) together then discuss it briefly. Childcare provided. Please join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lW4zb_0cFqg3nu00

Witches Ball

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 29541 Rolling Oak Dr, Tehachapi, CA

Come one, come all, Whether you creep, walk, fly, or Crawl, Be sure to make it to the Annual Witches Ball! Sponsored: Petrella‘s Ancient Healing Arts Multi course dinner Music Vendors One...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJRsk_0cFqg3nu00

USA BMX Freestyle Series Grand Final - Medical Coverage

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 28400 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi, CA

USA BMX Freestyle Series Grand Final - Medical Coverage at Woodward West, 28400 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi, United States on Thu Oct 07 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Oct 10 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdiNf_0cFqg3nu00

2021 EV Solar Car Curriculum Workshop for Teachers

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 20419 Brian Way, Tehachapi, CA

Saturday October 23, 2021 10:00am to 2:00pm VALLEY OAKS CHARTER SCHOOL 20419 Brian Way Tehachapi, CA 93561 Join us for hands-on training over an engaging curriculum on air quality and health. This...

Tehachapi, CA
