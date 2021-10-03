Laramie events calendar

(LARAMIE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Laramie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laramie area:

Banshee Tree w/ De Gringos y Gremmies Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

Banshee Tree is returning to Laramie!! They blew the roof off of Whatfest this summer!!

Brewtober Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 800-898 South 7th Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Laramie's First Annual Fall Beer Festival. This is a community fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds supporting non-profit organizations.

Jonathan Foster live at The Great Untamed - Laramie, WY Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY

On tour, Americana roots songwriter Jonathan Foster returns to perform solo-acoustic at The Great Untamed in Laramie, Wyoming!

Chancey Williams || Cowboy Saloon (Laramie, WY) Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Chancey Williams || Cowboy Saloon (Laramie, WY) at Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 08:00 pm

Advanced Horsemanship Clinic Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 WY-230, Laramie, WY

Clinic Details When: Saturday, October 23 - Sunday, October 24, 2021 Where: The Hansen Arena | Laramie, WY Check in: 8:30am Clinic Instruction: 9:00am – 6:00pm What to Expect Phil Haugen...