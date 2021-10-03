CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie events calendar

Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 6 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Laramie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laramie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJQYd_0cFqfzVe00

Banshee Tree w/ De Gringos y Gremmies

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

Banshee Tree is returning to Laramie!! They blew the roof off of Whatfest this summer!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jTTH_0cFqfzVe00

Brewtober

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 800-898 South 7th Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Laramie's First Annual Fall Beer Festival. This is a community fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds supporting non-profit organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462Utb_0cFqfzVe00

Jonathan Foster live at The Great Untamed - Laramie, WY

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY

On tour, Americana roots songwriter Jonathan Foster returns to perform solo-acoustic at The Great Untamed in Laramie, Wyoming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IScwl_0cFqfzVe00

Chancey Williams || Cowboy Saloon (Laramie, WY)

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Chancey Williams || Cowboy Saloon (Laramie, WY) at Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5Rm5_0cFqfzVe00

Advanced Horsemanship Clinic

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 WY-230, Laramie, WY

Clinic Details When: Saturday, October 23 - Sunday, October 24, 2021 Where: The Hansen Arena | Laramie, WY Check in: 8:30am Clinic Instruction: 9:00am – 6:00pm What to Expect Phil Haugen...

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

