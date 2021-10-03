CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Live events on the horizon in Arcadia

Arcadia Post
 6 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are coming to Arcadia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3l3J_0cFqfycv00

Cattlewomen's College: Cattle Management for Women

Ona, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865

Are you interested in learning more about cattle management for your operation? Register soon as space is limited to 40 participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbb81_0cFqfycv00

A Holiday Wreath Making Party

North Port, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289

Join the fun at one or both of these crafting events, where we'll make nature-inspired wreaths featuring creatures of the woods & sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ix1us_0cFqfycv00

Nav A Gator Grill

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 9700 SW Riverview Cir, Arcadia, FL

Nav A Gator Grill Hosted By Beat Street Band Classic Rock. Event starts at Sat Oct 09 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Punta Gorda., Rocking the dock in Arcadia. outdoor fun,great food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281IW4_0cFqfycv00

Andy Pursell @ River Fest 2021

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2998 FL-70, Arcadia, FL

Save the Date! The Andy Pursell Band is playing River Fest 2021 on Oct 9th! There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 drawings, vendors, food trucks, tee shirts and music, music, music! We can't wait to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqsIr_0cFqfycv00

DeSoto County Truck Show V.2 Featuring: The Desoto County Spook Yard

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds, Arcadia, FL

Come join Redneck Mud Park and our friends Houston Kade Promotions and Fat Chris Productions at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds for our Second Annual DeSoto County Truck Show! We'll have prizes in...

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Arcadia, FL
