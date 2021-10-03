CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris calendar: What's coming up

Paris Today
 6 days ago

(PARIS, TX) Paris has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRg3m_0cFqfu6100

Digging up the Past: Texas Archeology Month!

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 812 S Church St, Paris, TX

October is Texas Archeology Month! Join us on Saturday, Oct. 9th at 1 o'clock as we appreciate our history with a mock dig for kids and create pinch pots for guests to take home! To learn more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FR7S_0cFqfu6100

Manniquin Night in Paris, Tx

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Come to Downtown Paris, Tx and see all the live mannequins dressed in costume displayed in the windows of businesses. This year’s theme will be Comics, Cartoons, and Storybooks. Live bands will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4F0A_0cFqfu6100

Paris Farmers Market at Market Square

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 1st St SW, Paris, TX

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: Market Square, 400 1st SouthWest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYi6c_0cFqfu6100

Fields of Faith 2021

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2025 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

Fields of Faith 2021 . Event starts at Wed Oct 13 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Paris., Fields of Faith 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lh5pS_0cFqfu6100

QuickBooks Level 1

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

QuickBooks is a popular record keeping software used by small businesses today. Keeping accurate records can assist you in managing your business more successfully and profitably. Start with the...

