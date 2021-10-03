CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Ardmore calendar: Coming events

Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 6 days ago

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are coming to Ardmore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ardmore area:

Dakota Poorman at Mill Street Tavern

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill St SE, Ardmore, OK

HE'S COMING BACK! Get Ready Ardmore! Dakota Poorman is bringing the high-energy, in your face country back to the Mill Street! You won't wanna miss this!

Open Mic Night hosted by Jacob Custer

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Explore Open Mic events happening in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Opportunity to perform onstage or see performances from upcoming comedians or musicians, here is list of Open Mic events you can attend in...

Dave Matthews Band at Choctaw Casino & Resort

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Dave Matthews Band VENUE: Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant - Durant, OK DATE: 08 October, 2021, 08:00 PM

Lake Murray Aid Station

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: Dukes Forest Rd, Ardmore, OK

Team Dirt and Vert will be manning the Tucker Tower Aid Station at the Lake Murray Endurance Run. All runners will pass through this aid station once per loop. This AS is the furthest from the...

Southern Oklahoma Pride Festival

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 14 E St SW, Ardmore, OK

LGBT Pride 2021 Events in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Ardmore, Oklahoma Pride and Festivals that you just cannot miss. Stay up to date with all the pride parades, LGBT parties, festivals, and everything to...

