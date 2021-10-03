Coming soon: Searcy events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Searcy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CqeB_0cFqfULF00

#ALLIN

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 N Ella, Searcy, AR

#ALLIN at Searcy High School, Searcy, AR 72143, Searcy, United States on Tue Oct 05 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQUm9_0cFqfULF00

The Whistling Hounds - Return to Midnight Oil

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 E Race Ave, Searcy, AR

Americana/Rock duo, The Whistling Hounds, are a multi-regional touring band that uses story-like lyrics and powerful sound to drive their live performance. Join us for an afternoon show at 1pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGFMI_0cFqfULF00

Advanced Manual Techniques in Thoracic Spine Searcy AR Oct 2021

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy, AR

Check in: Saturday 0730 AM Instruction Hours: Saturday 0800 - 5:00 PM Cancellation Policy~8 Contact Hours This hands-on course provides a unique experience to learn & practice advanced manual...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cqYx_0cFqfULF00

letona, ar

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2933 E Race Ave #4805, Searcy, AR

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in letona_ar? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

The Exorcist (1973)

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2933 E Race Ave #4805, Searcy, AR

The Exorcist 1973 (R) Get Your Tickets @ www.searcycinema.com When a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her.

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy, AR
ABOUT

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

