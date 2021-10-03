What’s up Wentzville: Local events calendar

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Wentzville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wentzville area:

October Happy Hour Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Happy Hallo{WINE}! Pick your poison at this month\'s Happy Hour on Tuesday, October 19th, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at B&B Theatres in Wentzville. Join us for SPOOK-tacular drinks, networking, and fun...

Missouri Concealed Carry Permit Training Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Join us for a one of a kind Concealed Carry Certification Class. Concealed Coalition brings an upbeat, fun, and exciting style of firearm training into the classroom. Our certified trainers give...

Coffee for Kids Tour - Wentzville Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 989 Heritage Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join us for coffee and an inside look at child advocacy!

5th Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

WITCH-ing you had something fun to do this Halloween season? We have just the thing to lift your spirits. The Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 5th Annual...

Electronics Recycling Event Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Campus Dr, Wentzville, MO

MRC will be with the City of Wentzville doing an electronics recycling event from 9:00am-11:30am. NOTICE: MRC cannot accept Lightbulbs, Alkaline Batteries, Smoke Detectors, media tapes, or...