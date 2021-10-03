CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

What's up Wentzville: Local events calendar

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Wentzville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wentzville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uzO6_0cFqewtg00

October Happy Hour

Wentzville, MO

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Happy Hallo{WINE}! Pick your poison at this month\'s Happy Hour on Tuesday, October 19th, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at B&B Theatres in Wentzville. Join us for SPOOK-tacular drinks, networking, and fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocKEk_0cFqewtg00

Missouri Concealed Carry Permit Training

Wentzville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Join us for a one of a kind Concealed Carry Certification Class. Concealed Coalition brings an upbeat, fun, and exciting style of firearm training into the classroom. Our certified trainers give...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRTUc_0cFqewtg00

Coffee for Kids Tour - Wentzville

Wentzville, MO

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 989 Heritage Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join us for coffee and an inside look at child advocacy!

5th Annual Trunk-Or-Treat

Wentzville, MO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 100 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

WITCH-ing you had something fun to do this Halloween season? We have just the thing to lift your spirits. The Western St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 5th Annual...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyIde_0cFqewtg00

Electronics Recycling Event

Wentzville, MO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 600 Campus Dr, Wentzville, MO

MRC will be with the City of Wentzville doing an electronics recycling event from 9:00am-11:30am. NOTICE: MRC cannot accept Lightbulbs, Alkaline Batteries, Smoke Detectors, media tapes, or...

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville, MO
ABOUT

With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

