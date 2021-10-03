Events on the Tifton calendar

(TIFTON, GA) Tifton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tifton:

Jog for Jordan Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4605 Murray Ave, Tifton, GA

Jog for Jordan is a 5k and 1 mile race organized by Jordan Pearce's closest friends and family. Jordan is a nineteen year old boy from Tifton, GA who loves to play pool, golf, and hangout with his...

Run for the Nurses Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2802 Moore Hwy, Tifton, GA

The ABAC Run for the Nurses supports the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing Scholarship in the ABAC School of Nursing and Health Sciences. - The half marathon course is USATF certified.- Chip...

Breast Cancer Support Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1112 8th St, Tifton, GA

This support group is open to breast cancer patients and survivors as well as their caregivers Contact:229-353-6325 to register or for more information

Blood Drive Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 458 Virginia Ave N, Tifton, GA

Help save lives by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive at the Tifton Mall! During this uncertain time, your valuable donation is needed more than ever! In addition to giving a valuable...

Fall Fresh Flower Center Piece Design Class Tifton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793

Demonstration of how to design a fall-themed design with fresh-cut flowers for you to take home and enjoy!