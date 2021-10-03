CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Events on the Lewiston calendar

 6 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewiston:

Reverb Lewiston 2021

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 190 Birch St., Lewiston, ME 04240

This 'until midnight' event will give your teens a chance to invite their friends to come and hear the Truth of the Gospel.

Felted Pumpkins

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 140 Canal St, Lewiston, ME

A fun class for all levels. Melanie will walk you through step by step to create cute little felted pumpkins for your fall decor! If children wish to attend with parents they need to be closely...

2 Season Holiday Sign FUNdraiser for Kora Shriners, Lewiston

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11 Sabattus Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Paint this Double Sided Holiday Porch Sign and support Kora Shriners in Lewiston!

Beer Science Night at Baxter #2

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 130 Mill Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Emily Tamkin ‘23 analyzed brewed chemistry as a Purposeful Work Summer Intern.

CMPS 16th Anniversary Ride In, BBQ and Benefit

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 845 Main St, Lewiston, ME

On site "ride in" for BBQ lunch $10pp HAMC- Canaan, is on the grill 1130-2pm $500 cmps Gift Certficate Raffle- Tickets are 1 for$5.00 and 3 for $10.00 All proceeds benefit House in the Woods

Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
