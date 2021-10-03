Durango calendar: Events coming up

(DURANGO, CO) Live events are lining up on the Durango calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Durango, CO 81301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Client Appreciation Fall Photoshoot! Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1670 County Road 250, Durango, CO 81301

Wonderful clients, come join us for a fall photoshoot to celebrate you!

The "2021 Durango Weatherman" Ice Hockey Tournament Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Durango, Colorado - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Lunch Meeting — Southwest Colorado Bar Association Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 992 Main Ave, Durango, CO

We will be hosting the Colorado Bar Association President, Joi Kush, and we will have a CLE presentation from Judge Bernard. Join us at the Himalayan Kitchen!

Canine Spay & Neuter Clinic Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1111 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO

We offer low cost spay and neuter clinics to the community and its members. Our spay and neuter surgeries help keep pet populations down and pets live longer and healthier lives. We offer a...