CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Durango calendar: Events coming up

Durango Post
Durango Post
 6 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) Live events are lining up on the Durango calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Udnl9_0cFqenCN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Durango, CO 81301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Hg27_0cFqenCN00

Client Appreciation Fall Photoshoot!

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1670 County Road 250, Durango, CO 81301

Wonderful clients, come join us for a fall photoshoot to celebrate you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Wyx4_0cFqenCN00

The "2021 Durango Weatherman" Ice Hockey Tournament

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Durango, Colorado - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCENq_0cFqenCN00

Lunch Meeting — Southwest Colorado Bar Association

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 992 Main Ave, Durango, CO

We will be hosting the Colorado Bar Association President, Joi Kush, and we will have a CLE presentation from Judge Bernard. Join us at the Himalayan Kitchen!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VHVr_0cFqenCN00

Canine Spay & Neuter Clinic

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1111 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO

We offer low cost spay and neuter clinics to the community and its members. Our spay and neuter surgeries help keep pet populations down and pets live longer and healthier lives. We offer a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Sun Oct 10#Himalayan
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Durango Post

Durango Post

Durango, CO
81
Followers
288
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy