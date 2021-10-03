CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Live events coming up in Pahrump

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 6 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Pahrump has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pahrump:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wj65C_0cFqebbf00

October 23,24 2021 Series 1 – Off-Road Riding School Essential Skills Course, Pahrump, NV

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Cost: $900, $1200 with Rental Series I Off-Road Class: Multiple skills to be taught, from basics to advanced techniques. Type of bike: All types of bikes are welcome to join in the class...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAMSV_0cFqebbf00

Wild West Extravaganza

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1301 South Highway 160, Floor 2, Pahrump, NV

The Old Wild West theme entices over 6,000 people attending this annual event lasting over the three-day weekend. There will be a Main Street consisting of facades that look like building fronts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBmkD_0cFqebbf00

Dean West's Tribute to Waylon and Willie

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

Dean West and the boys are back for another fun filled day of live music! Come enjoy all the classics from Waylon, Willie and Cash while sippin on a nice cold one! You may also like the following...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqe4g_0cFqebbf00

Pahrump Farmer's Market

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 900 East St, Pahrump, NV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 2 - December 18, 2021 Winter hours: October April Saturdays, 8:30 NoonSummer hours: May SeptemberSaturdays, 7:30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hX39J_0cFqebbf00

International Gifts and Crafts Show at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 681 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

This event listing provided for the Pahrump community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

