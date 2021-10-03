Live events coming up in Pahrump

(PAHRUMP, NV) Pahrump has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pahrump:

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Cost: $900, $1200 with Rental Series I Off-Road Class: Multiple skills to be taught, from basics to advanced techniques. Type of bike: All types of bikes are welcome to join in the class...

Wild West Extravaganza Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1301 South Highway 160, Floor 2, Pahrump, NV

The Old Wild West theme entices over 6,000 people attending this annual event lasting over the three-day weekend. There will be a Main Street consisting of facades that look like building fronts...

Dean West's Tribute to Waylon and Willie Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

Dean West and the boys are back for another fun filled day of live music! Come enjoy all the classics from Waylon, Willie and Cash while sippin on a nice cold one! You may also like the following...

Pahrump Farmer's Market Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 900 East St, Pahrump, NV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 2 - December 18, 2021 Winter hours: October April Saturdays, 8:30 NoonSummer hours: May SeptemberSaturdays, 7:30

International Gifts and Crafts Show at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 681 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

This event listing provided for the Pahrump community events calendar.