What’s up Alamogordo: Local events calendar

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alamogordo area:

Preschool Story Times Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 920 Oregon Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Free for all kids who haven't started school yet! Join us for some fun stories and crafts with a different theme each week. Tuesday and Thursday sessions each week will be the same. Masks required...

New Children’s Book Release & Book Signing by Josette Herrell, BJ Quest & Illustrator Diana Sill Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Bring the kids in costume or out for a grand book signing and release of 2 new books by local authors Josette Herrell, BJ Quest & Illustrations by Diana Sill at Roadrunner Emporium, Fine Arts...

(CFOS/S) Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Splicing @ NMSU Alamogorgo Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2400 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo, NM

This course is sanctioned by the Fiber Optic Association (FOA), the largest professional society of fiber optics in the world. FOA courses offered by BDI DataLynk are recognized by The US...

2021 Trunk Or Treat - Christ Community Church Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

We are excited to host our annual Trunk or Treat! This is a family-friendly event for the entire Tularosa Basin. The night will consist of Costumes, Candy, Community, and Christ. (Please no...

Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Cuba Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden is on Facebook. To connect with Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden, join Facebook today.